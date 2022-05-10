Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CYCN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 295,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,317. The company has a market cap of $25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,115.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 105,840 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

