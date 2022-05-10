CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CyberArk Software worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.19.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

