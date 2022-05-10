CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 4.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,178,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,071. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

