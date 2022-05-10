CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. 800,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,486. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.69.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

