Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.31.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 28,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 159,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.