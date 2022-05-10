Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Shares of CTOS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,229. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.5% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 806,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.