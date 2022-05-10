Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on CW. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.