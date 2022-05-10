Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,960 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 307.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. 6,128,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,132,398. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.