Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,866 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $2,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,916,363. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.