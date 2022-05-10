Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,178. The company has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

