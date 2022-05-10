Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 26,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.