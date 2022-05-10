Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cadiz by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith Brackpool bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,006,937 shares of company stock worth $5,306,102. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDZI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 17,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

