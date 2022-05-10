Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,988. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.60 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

