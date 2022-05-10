Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,278,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

PNR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. 76,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

