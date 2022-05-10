Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 73,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. 123,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,815. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.