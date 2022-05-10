Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sempra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,573,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.56. 64,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.07.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04). Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

