Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 8,646 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. 697,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,002. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

