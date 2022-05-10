Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $149.43. 372,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.