Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,996 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

