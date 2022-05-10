Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.25

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 12425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.