CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $143.69 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.06 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -139.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

