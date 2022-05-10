Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Up 19.2%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) shares shot up 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.38 and last traded at C$4.35. 128,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 371,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRON. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.07.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

