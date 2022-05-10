Critical Analysis: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -134.71% -80.04% Autolus Therapeutics -6,551.06% -52.00% -42.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 88.97 -$67.64 million ($2.48) -0.25 Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 101.05 -$142.10 million ($1.86) -1.39

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,180.00%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 427.67%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. It has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

