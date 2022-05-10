Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 11.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 2,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Cricut alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 1,501,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,708 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.