Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 11.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 2,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 1,501,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,708 over the last quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
