Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE:CR opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.68.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,098,354.86. Insiders have sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247 over the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.