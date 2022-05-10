Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 415 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 436 ($5.38) to GBX 415 ($5.12) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRST. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.30) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.24) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.67) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 420 ($5.18).

CRST stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.87) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($5.78). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £598.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($35,877.20).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

