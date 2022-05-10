Credits (CS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55,850.00

Credits (CS) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $55,850.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

