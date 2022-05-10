Credit Suisse Group Increases UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target to €14.00

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €13.80 ($14.53) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNCRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($19.58) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.53) to €16.50 ($17.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.