Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €14.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from €15.20 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.47) to €13.40 ($14.11) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

