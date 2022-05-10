Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

