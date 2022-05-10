Cream Finance (CREAM) One Day Volume Hits $4.17 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.68 or 0.00096657 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,731.43 or 0.99977819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00107746 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

