Craig Hallum Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $220.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Shares of SYNA opened at $150.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.10.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

