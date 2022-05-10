Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $106.52

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.52 and last traded at $106.71, with a volume of 7601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.