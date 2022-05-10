Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.46. 2,725,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,465. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

