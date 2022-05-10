Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-$2.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.57-$0.59 EPS.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after acquiring an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

