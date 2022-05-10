Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $18.52 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

