Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

