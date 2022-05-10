Contentos 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.41 Million (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $38.14 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,026.43 or 1.00164518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00104103 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,931,243,928 coins and its circulating supply is 4,008,598,000 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.