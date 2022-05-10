Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

