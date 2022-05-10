Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $7.84 Million Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,054,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 13.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $704.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.