Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 41,091 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,091 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Wix.com by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $125.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Wix.com Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.