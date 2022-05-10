Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Several analysts have commented on WIT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

