Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

