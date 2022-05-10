Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.74 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 604,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $23,519,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,370.16 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,224.65 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,584.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5,079.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

