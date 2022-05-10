Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 468.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $231.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

