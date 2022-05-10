Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.97 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

