Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.