Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.12 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $72,552.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,556.74 or 0.99694947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00238089 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00108955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00289307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00136821 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,991,447 coins and its circulating supply is 12,058,643 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

