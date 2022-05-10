Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Boosted by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises 4.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.24% of Conagra Brands worth $39,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

