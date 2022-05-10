Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.48. 82,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $465.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,400.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $242,513. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

